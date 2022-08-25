HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Virtual health service Amazon Care to shut down on Dec 31

Amazon is shutting down its virtual health service for companies by the end of the year, that had the option for an in-home visit for employees from trained healthcare providers.

Amazon senior vice president of health, Neil Lindsay, said in a memo that Amazon Care isn’t the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, so we have “decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care after December 31, 2022”.

The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, reported The Washington Post.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration. Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term,” said Lindsay.

Amazon first started this virtual care service for members in 2019.

The company said that several Amazon Care employees will have an opportunity to join other parts of the Health Services organisation or other teams at Amazon.

“We will also support employees looking for roles outside of the company,” Lindsay added.

Amazon last month acquired primary healthcare organisation One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion, as the e-commerce giant steps up efforts to reinvent healthcare in digital and virtual era.

One Medical combines in-person care in inviting offices across the country with digital health and virtual care services, making it easier for patients to schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, access up-to-date health records, and advance health outcomes.

