The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada is inviting Canadian students from grade 5 to grade 12 to participate in this year’s Abdus Salam Science Fair.

Due to the pandemic, the science fair will be held virtually and is open to all Canadian students between grade 5 to grade 12.

Interested students who wish to participate must submit a short video of their science project no later than May 31, 2021. All submitted project videos will be judged by a panel of judges for each age category. The top three position holders from each category will be included in a virtual awards ceremony on June 26, 2021. Cash prizes will be awarded for all the winning projects.

“The students participating in this science fair are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are also the leaders of today, and their ideas and brilliance will greatly benefit our country,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his message to the participants of the science fair.

This year’s Abdus Salam Science Fair continues a 13-year tradition of commemorating the contributions of Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam towards the field of science.

For more information, qualifications and requirements please visit www.AbdusSalamScienceFair.com