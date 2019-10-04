Visa being processed, hoping to get it in time: Saina

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said her visa application was being processed and hoped she would receive it in time for her participation in next week’s Denmark Open tournament.

Earlier on Monday, Saina had said that she was facing visa issues for her participation in the BWF Super 750 tournament and sought the help of the External Affairs Ministry.

“Got the visa application processed today in Hyderabad. Thanks @sanjg2k1 (Home Ministry official) for making the impossible happen & @VFSGlobal for going the extra mile along with @DenmarkinIndia even on a holiday! Hope to get the visa in time for flight on Friday,” the 29-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.

Saina is preparing for the Denmark Open, which is to be played at Odense from October 15 to 20. In the last year’s edition of the event, Saina had finished as the runner-up when she lost to Taiwanese Tai Tzu-Ying in the summit clash.

–IANS

kk/bg