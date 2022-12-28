INDIALIFESTYLE

Visa on Arrival resumes in Qatar

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) As of December 23, Hayya card requirements will be replaced with Visa on Arrival regulations in Qatar. Visa on Arrival is available to travellers from more than 95 different countries, who may also take advantage of the flurry of brand-new attractions that have opened in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar’s tourists and citizens may continue to take advantage of the distinctively cool climate, immaculate beaches, and genuine warm Arabian hospitality to enjoy the wonderful, family-friendly ambiance that made this year’s event so exceptional and memorable.

Some of the most recognisable locations from the tournament are still open and ready to welcome visitors from all over the world, offering everything from the delectable cuisines and culture available in Souq Waqif and Katara Cultural Village to taking in the beauties of the Doha Port and Corniche.

Commenting on the latest travel rules, Haya Al-Noami, Head of Promotions Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “Looking back at the end of a truly remarkable month of celebrations, we are so proud to have hosted some of the year’s most memorable moments. We are confident that Qatar’s iconic attractions, warmth and openness, and infectious enthusiasm will continue to draw in visitors and residents toward the end of the year and into the next.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221228-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Metro, many others fail to constitute Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority

    No political interference in Kodanad murder-cum-theft case: Stalin

    Rajasthan shivers as cold wave plunges mercury

    Telangana man climbs on tree to avoid getting vaccinated