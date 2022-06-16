After the preliminary post-mortem report, now the viscera report has also ruled out any foul play behind the death of BJP youth leader, Arjun Chaurasia in Kolkata last month.

The viscera report, submitted to the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, stated that there is no trace of intoxicants in Chaurasia’s stomach which clearly rules out the possibility of the deceased youth leader being drugged and then hanged. Earlier, the post-mortem report too had indicated the death was ante-mortem in nature, thus strengthening the suicide theory in the matter.

The viscera report findings bring relief for the ruling Trinamool Congress who had since the beginning terming the death as suicide. On the other hand, the state unit of BJP had been stressing on the murder theory and also claimed that Chaurasia was drugged before being hanged.

Chaurasia’s body was found hanging at an abandoned room near his residence at Cossipore Road in the northern neighbourhood of Kolkata in the first half of last month. The incident coincided with the two-day tour of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to the state. Shah himself visited the residence of the deceased youth leader, termed the death as a case of political murder, and also suggested an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Later following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the post-mortem examination was conducted at Kolkata’s Command Hospital by a team of defence doctors. The preliminary post-mortem report termed the death as ante-mortem in nature and cited hanging as the reason of the death.

However, the state BJP leaders maintained their stand on the murder theory and hence the High Court asked for the viscera report. However, that report too have now ruled out any sort of foul play behind that death.

