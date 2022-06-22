TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh is right now starring as the lead in the recently premiered TV show, ‘Parshuram’.

Vishal is known for his performances in shows like ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Begusarai’, and ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’ spoke to TOI about his latest project.

Speaking about it, the actor said, “After every show, I try to ensure that my next project is something different. I had never done a mythological show earlier and so, I was excited when I got this role. While we see so many mythological shows in Indian television, nobody has made one on Parshuram ji and there are a lot of misconceptions about him. I have always loved new challenges and doing a mythological show presents some exciting challenges, be it in terms of costumes or the kind of dialogues that you need to remember. If I don’t experiment with my roles, I get bored easily and I have always avoided doing saas-bahu soaps.”

Vishal further adds, “As a TV actor, when you start your journey, you don’t have much of a choice and have to take up whatever is being offered to gain a foothold in the industry. But once you become popular, you have the option of being a little choosy and I try to do something new every time. And it’s not like I only want to play lead characters, I am fine with a good role. For instance, I wasn’t the lead in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, but I absolutely loved that role.”

Vishal Aditya Singh has not only worked on fictional drama shows but also participated in various reality shows. He was a part of ‘Nach Baliye 9’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and he said that he learnt something from each reality show.

He said, “These shows taught me a lot about life. Several of my co-contestants on these shows were big names and I learnt a lot by merely observing them. Khatron Ke Khiladi taught me a very important life lesson; instead of thinking about winning or losing, it’s more important to try something new. Bigg Boss was a game changer too. It taught me that you never know life mein suddenly reality kis tarah se aap ke samne aayegi, you need to be prepared for it. (You never know in what form reality will appear in front of you, you need to be prepared for it).”

The 34-year-old actor also recently wrapped up the shoot for this debut OTT project and is quite excited about it too. Vishal said that the digital medium is very exciting but he still feels that it does not pose any immediate threat to TV. He said, “As an actor, the medium doesn’t matter for me and I am only looking for good content. The problem in our country is that jab hum koi bhi nayi cheez banate hai, aur wo beekti hai, toh saara market udhar hi chala jaata hai. (When we make something new and it sells well, then the whole market trend swings that way). Eventually, everyone starts doing similar things and then, the industry suffers. But those who actually know how to make shows/films and are clear in their heads will succeed in any medium.”

He goes on to add, ““Due to the pandemic, a lot of people said that audiences won’t go back to the theatres once they reopened but we have seen some blockbusters in the last few months, isn’t it? I don’t think OTT platforms are a threat to television. Good content will always have takers on every medium and that is why shows like Udaariyaan, Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been liked by the audience.”

Vishal also opened up about his breakup with actress Madhurima Tuli and how their breakup made headlines and became viral all over social media. Vishal said that he has moved on from it all and added, “It’s not like I wasn’t focused on work when I was in a relationship. But when you have done quality work in your career, it feels bad when people only discuss your personal life and refer to you as someone’s ex after a break-up. But personally, I am in a much better space now and want to focus on my career.”