Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in ‘Fursat’

Director, writer and songwriter Vishal Bhardwaj has clinched the Cannes Lions – Bronze for his short romance musical film ‘Fursat’ in the ‘Entertainment Lions for Music Branded Content for Music Use of Original Composition’ category.

Vishal Bhardwaj who directed, wrote the script had also written the music for the film. Taking to Instagram, he captioned: “Such an honour to win the Cannes Lions – Bronze for my music in #fusrat.”

The short film was shot on iPhone 14 PRO.

Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement: “Receiving a Cannes Lion bronze is prestigious and getting it for my music makes it more heartfelt. A big thanks to the jury and to Apple for their collaboration.”

The director spoke on the iPhone’s effectiveness in shooting films, and had earlier told IANS: “Not just short films, I feel that the iPhone is now ready to help us create a full feature film. It is kind of unbelievable that we can have such a kind of stabilisation in scenes with Action Mode in iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic Mode, or shift focus in our language, is another intelligent feature. The amazing part is that we could use this Cinematic Mode tool even after the shot was taken.”

