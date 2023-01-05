ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ stirs up the memories of original song

The makers of ‘Kuttey’ on Thursday unveiled the new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ from Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s upcoming directorial. Composer of the track Vishal Bhardwaj, shares his thoughts of what went behind composing it.

He said: “‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ is an emotion which wells up inside you. It’s catchy, yet stirs up the memories of the original song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster that never lost its charm. It is played even today. Perhaps that’s why, initially it was challenging for us to compose ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ think about making changes to the original tune.”

“We needed to integrate both, keeping the originality of the former with the freshness of the latter intact. Another challenge was that Dhan Te Nan is so perfect. That’s why we had to have multiple sittings, discussions and jamming sessions before finalising the new version.”

‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ is a recreation of the song ‘Dhan Te Nan’ from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kaminey’. Vishal Bhardwaj says ‘Dhan Te Nan’ was composed more than a dozen years ago.

“So we had to keep in mind that the changes in the new version had to reflect the contemporary beats and music of today yet have its soul intact. A major decision was retaining the original singers and lyricist again – Sukhwinder and Vishal Dadlani, singing Phir Dhan Te Nan with the legendary Gulzar saab writing the lyrics.”

He added: “We will always be extremely thankful to Gulzar saab for helping us with this one too. Vishal’s vibrant voice combined with Sukhwinder’s crooning spells magic for our song. It’s sensuous, rhythmic and pulsating. Now it’s all out and all yours to feel the magic too.”

Vishal Bhardwaj has given music for the song on the lyrics of Gulzar. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.

20230105-172805

