TV actor Vishal Chaudary has been roped in to play a prominent role in the new show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’. He spoke about portraying a character with a well-calculated and realistic personality and what makes it intriguing to bring it on screen.

He revealed: “I will portray the character of Rahul Awasthi. This character has many different undertones, and he has a complex personality. He manages the affairs of Shukla family, and is very ambitious and self-centered. He is equally alluring to the eye, but he is also realistic and analytical. He always plans for the future, thinking four steps ahead of everyone else, and almost never has his calculations gone wrong.”

Vishal was also part of the historical drama ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ and later was also seen in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’.

He further elaborated on the traits of his personality and said that he is hopeful that the audience will like his character in the show.

“He practices patience and makes all of his preparations with an eye toward a prosperous tomorrow. Well, speaking about the show I must say that this is going to be very much interesting as it has all the elements to keep the audience engaged and I am looking forward and really very excited to see how this goes. Hope they love my character and I can promise this show will be super fun and amusing,” he added.

The show features Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee as Gaura and Rekha. It is a light-hearted story that brings out a unique and amusing bond between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ will be starting on January 23 on Star Bharat.

