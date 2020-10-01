Dream Team Vibes: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya back on ‘Indian Idol’ as judges

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are back as judges of the popular reality singing show, Indian Idol.

Vishal posted a video showing him walking on the stage of the show with Neha and Himesh, and wrote on Instagram: “#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music! @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia.”

Neha also posted the same video and wrote: “We’re back.”

Earlier on Thursday, Vishal shared his smiling photo and wrote: “#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!”

In August, Vishal Dadlani had shot for the promo of the show at home.