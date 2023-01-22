ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal Dadlani on ‘Pathaan’: ‘This film is a meeting of passion’

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani who, along with music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani, has belted out the chartbusters such as ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in ‘Pathaan’, worked on these two songs during the pandemic and is grateful that their music has become a blockbuster.

Vishal said: “This is something we did almost between lockdown one and lockdown two when there was time. We did the music and now it’s come out, so it’s really like it has a lot of meaning for us for this music to finally come to people we’ve been waiting for a long time for people to hear Pathaan songs and in the context of the film as well.”

Talking about YRF, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh coming together he said: “This (SRK) is a man who puts his heart and soul into everything he does, I mean I have never seen anyone shoot a furniture commercial with as much passion as Shah Rukh does, he’s some other level and this film is a meeting of passion. Also, it’s YRF hitting the throttle hard, it’s Siddharth Anand giving it everything and it’s us coming back pretty much after this.”

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

