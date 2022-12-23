ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal Dadlani’s New Year’s resolution: Have more fun in life

Vishal Dadlani, known for giving hits such as ‘Dhoom Again’, ‘Kurban Hua’, ‘Jee le Zara’, ‘Marjaiyann’, gets candid about his New Year plans and resolution for the coming year on the sets of ‘Indian Idol 13’.

He said he hopes to see spectacular performances on the show and also hopes to have more fun in the coming year.

“I believe that Indian Idol is a part of your family and together we will ring in this new year. My New Year’s resolution is to have more fun in life.”

“This time on ‘Indian Idol Season 13’, we have extraordinary contestants who own every song that they sing and so I feel that their performance in the New Year’s ‘Success Party’ will be one of a kind. This episode is very special and spectacular. Even Himesh and I have planned something for our viewers.”

Singer and judge Himesh Reshammiya added: “It feels great to celebrate the success of a show that is popular in every household. We have a lot of surprises planned for our viewers. This New Year’s, I wish good luck and good health to all. I wish to explore and learn more in 2023 and look forward to some interesting work.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221223-135803

