Vishal Gandhi recounts how he prepped for his role in ‘Meet’

By NewsWire
Actor Vishal Gandhi shares how he prepared himself for his role in the show ‘Meet’. He is seen playing the role of Tejvardhan Ahlwat.

The actor who was seen in shows such as ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Tamanna’ talks about how difficult and different it has been for him to play such a character on-screen. As we all know Tej’s character is someone who has been through trauma in the past and has apparently lost his memory. Vishal reveals how he has been preparing for it.

Vishal mentioned: “I took this character because it makes me challenge myself to go beyond my comfort zone. While preparing for the character, I chose to stay away from any references as I wanted to avoid being influenced by any previous scripts. I hope my efforts impress my audience.”

He further added: “Both my directors have been very kind to me, they have given me my space to perform the way I want to, not adding any extra pressure by not giving me references to the character. I believe in playing it by the ear.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

