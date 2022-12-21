ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Vishal, Himesh turn mentor for ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant

Ace singers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya came forward in support of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das after knowing about her father’s illness and her request to leave the show.

Vishal said: “With all my heart, I don’t think we want to lose you from this competition. The situation you are in or be it any singer, we feel it is our responsibility to do as much as we can. Don’t ever think that you’re alone. We are with you.”

Senjuti is one of the best contestants, who has impressed the judges and celebrity guests like ‘Double XL’ film producer Vipul D. Shah. Recently on the show, the judges praised her performance on the track ‘Sanam Mere Humraz’ from the 2002 film ‘Humraaz’.

Her singing style was also admired by directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, who are appearing as celebrity guests on the show.

Post her performance, she informed the judges about her father’s health and how she is feeling helpless as he is hospitalised and she can’t do anything for him. She requested the judges to allow her to quit the show.

Himesh responded: “Senjuti, you are one of the finest singers we have. We cannot lose you. I hope our support inspires you to get you closer to the trophy of Indian Idol.” He also asked her to perform with him.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

