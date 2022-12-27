Even as the family of late actress Tunisha Sharma settled down to perform the last rites, the first to arrive at her Bhayander East, Mumbai, residence were actors Vishal Jethwa and Kanwar Dhillon, who helped her in the days when she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety disorders.

Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to her home from a government hospital in Bhayandar, where they had been moved after the post-mortem at J.J. Hospital. Tunisha’s mother fainted while collecting the mortal remains from the hospital.

The cremation is taking place shortly at a cremation ground in Bhayander East.

