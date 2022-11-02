ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal Kotian compares ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Tina Datta to ‘Rupa underwear baniyan’

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Vishal Kotian has taken a dig at current season’s contestant Tina Datta’s statement of being a ‘brand’.

In last week’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina was talking to Shaleen, saying that she is a brand.

She said: “I’m a brand. You think I’ll get evicted before Soundarya Sharma? She has around 6 million followers on social media but hardly gets comments on her posts.”

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Vishal Kotian took to Twitter on Monday and and took a dig at Tina’s claim of being a brand.

He wrote: “Heard #TinaDatta saying she is a brand. I wonder if it’s RUPA underwear baniyan. They come to a reality show and act like stars. Be real n ppl will like u. #ShivThakare #MCStan n #AbduRoziq the only real players in Bigg Boss 16.”

Currently on ‘Bigg Bos 16’, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for this week’s eviction.

20221102-153605

