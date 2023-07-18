After his super hit love and heartbreak anthems, singer Vishal Mishra, who has lent his voice to the devotional track ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’, hopes the song touches the souls of listeners, and instills in them a sense of strength and tranquility.

Sung by Vishal, composed by Payal Dev, and penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, this soul-stirring song aims to captivate audiences with its enchanting melodies and profound message.

On his first devotional song, Vishal said: “Hanuman Ki Bhujayien holds a special place in my heart. It is an honor to lend my voice to such a devotional track that exudes positivity and spirituality. I hope that this song touches the souls of listeners and instills in them a sense of strength and tranquility.”

The music video, directed by the talented Lovesh Nagar, takes audiences on a heart-touching narrative of love and sacrifice.

Speaking about her experience, Payal expresses, “Working on this devotional song was a spiritual journey for me. I aimed to create a melodic landscape that would transport listeners to a realm of divinity.”

Manoj shares, “Hanuman Ji is an epitome of strength, courage, and devotion, and it was my endeavor to capture these qualities in the verses. I believe this song will strike a chord with audiences and leave an indelible mark on their hearts.”

With its powerful vocals, mesmerising music, and heartfelt storytelling, this devotional song is poised to become a cherished addition to the repertoire of soulful music, Manoj said.

‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayein’ is available on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

