Vishal posts pic with Devoleena leaving fans guessing if they got married

TV actor Vishal Singh has shared a picture with ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee dressed as a bride which left the fans wondering whether they have tied the nuptial knot or it’s for a promotion.

Their picture has left fans wondering and in fact, many industry friends and fans congratulated them.

One of the fans wrote: “From haldi to shaadi, you portrayed like you are the groom of Devoleena when the truth is different. Why you want unnecessary publicity? As far as I know you are not the kind of person who seek unnecessary publicity. Why are you doing that to the people who unconditionally still love you?

Vishal also posted a video of applying haldi to Devoleena in which she was seen wearing a yellow coloured suit. He also posted a video in which he was seen hugging her and dancing together.

Another fan commented: “If it was true, entire ‘Saathiya’ cast would have been there. Hence, it’s proved this is also fake. The thing is people really want u guys to be together but again and again you play with feelings of your fans…”

Devoleena also posted a series of pictures of what appears to be her mehndi and a picture with her ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ co-actor Bhavini Purohit Dave.

Devoleena had earlier also posted a picture of Vishal proposing to her but later they told their fans that it was for a music video.

Now, whether it is a reality or just part of some sort of publicity can be made clear by the actress herself.

