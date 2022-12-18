ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal reveals Anushka Manchanda, not Sunidhi, sang ‘Golmaal’ title track

NewsWire
0
0

Singer and ‘Indian Idol 13’ judge Vishal Dadlani shared an interesting bit of information about the title track of ‘Golmaal’ and he also requested ace fillmmaker Rohit Shetty to recreate and redirect the poster look of the movie.

‘Golmaal’ is a comedy film series directed by Rohit and the first one was titled ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ which was released in 2006 and it was followed by ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’, and ‘Golmaal Again’.

All four films featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murali Sharma starring in three and Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were seen in two.

The contestants gave some amazing performances on the tracks from the film, even as Gujarat’s Kavya Limaye made everyone groove on the title track of ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Manma Emotion Jaage’.

After her performance, Vishal talked about the movie and informed about the title track: “The song was initially supposed to be sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, but later, Anushka Manchanda was roped in as Sunidhi was out of town.”

Rohit recreated the poster of ‘Golmaal’ with the cast of the film ‘Cirkus’, including Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, along with Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’. The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221218-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahesh Bhatt is over the moon about his baby Alia having...

    Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash dies at 91

    ‘Agent’ producer apologises to Akhil Akkineni’s fans

    Can Apple TV+ enter Indian homes like Netflix, Amazon Prime?