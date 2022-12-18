Singer and ‘Indian Idol 13’ judge Vishal Dadlani shared an interesting bit of information about the title track of ‘Golmaal’ and he also requested ace fillmmaker Rohit Shetty to recreate and redirect the poster look of the movie.

‘Golmaal’ is a comedy film series directed by Rohit and the first one was titled ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ which was released in 2006 and it was followed by ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’, and ‘Golmaal Again’.

All four films featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murali Sharma starring in three and Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were seen in two.

The contestants gave some amazing performances on the tracks from the film, even as Gujarat’s Kavya Limaye made everyone groove on the title track of ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Manma Emotion Jaage’.

After her performance, Vishal talked about the movie and informed about the title track: “The song was initially supposed to be sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, but later, Anushka Manchanda was roped in as Sunidhi was out of town.”

Rohit recreated the poster of ‘Golmaal’ with the cast of the film ‘Cirkus’, including Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, along with Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’. The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

