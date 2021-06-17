Human-Centered AI platform and products company Vianai Systems, founded by former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, on Thursday announced it has raised $140 million in a Series B round from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and other industry players.

Vianai said it will use new funds to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide.

“In the time to come, AI can play a transformative role in Indian business and Indian society. My dream is to see India’s youth as a massive creative force that can use tools, like Vianai’s platform, to build human-centered AI systems for India and for the world.” said Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai.

Formed in 2019, Vianai Systems began with $50 million in seed investment.

“I am pleased to join Vianai as an advisor. I believe that AI is made by humans, intended to behave by humans, and, ultimately, to impact human lives and human society. Its success depends on how humans and AI work together,” said Dr Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI.

Other Vianai investors include Jim Davidson (co-Founder of Silver Lake), Henry Kravis and George Roberts (co-founders of KKR), and Jerry Yang (founding partner of AME and co-founder of Yahoo! Inc.).

“We are pleased to partner with Dr Sikka and the Vianai team to support their ambition to fulfill AI’s promise to drive fundamental digital transformations,” said Deep Nishar, Senior Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

