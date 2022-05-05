ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal, SJ Suryah-starrer ‘Mark Antony’ goes on floors

NewsWire
0
0

Work on director Adhik Ravichandran’s next film ‘Mark Antony’, featuring actors Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead, began on Thursday with a pooja in the city.

‘Mark Antony’, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ as well.

Vinod is bankrolling the film on behalf of Mini Studios.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty & cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the production design.

The film has been planned as a pan-Indian project, releasing in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

20220505-151802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bob Saget’s final role in Desiigner’s new music video is full...

    Pavan Ravindra plays a man who doesn’t believe in marriage in...

    Telly theory: Saas, Bahu and new twists

    SC junks plea against the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi