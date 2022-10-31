ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishal thanks PM Modi for getting temple at Kashi renovated

Actor Vishal, who is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy city of Kashi along with his family and friends, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having got the temple there renovated.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal posted pictures of himself and his family in the holy city and wrote: “Dear Modiji, I visited Kasi. Had a wonderful darshan/pooja and touched holy water of Ganga river.”

“God bless you for the transformation you have done to the temple by renovating and making it look even more wonderful and easy for anyone to visit Kasi. Hats off, Salute you!”

On Sunday, Vishal had posted a video clip that showed him drinking tea on the streets of Kashi at 5 in the morning.

The video clip also showed the actor and his family members making their way around the streets of Benaras to the temple for darshan at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Actor Nanda, who is a close friend of Vishal and also one of the producers of his upcoming films, is accompanying the actor on the trip.

On the work front, Vishal has several films awaiting release including the highly anticipated ‘Laththi’, in which he plays a police constable, and director Adhik Ravichandran’s big budget project, ‘Mark Antony’.

