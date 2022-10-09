ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishnu Manchu launches Hindi trailer of ‘Ginna’, two songs from film

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu launched the Hindi trailer of his upcoming action comedy entertainer, ‘Ginna’ at a packed event in Mumbai.

Directed by Surya, the film features Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in the lead.

A wholesome mass entertainer, the film’s trailer promises a frothy mix of masala with thrill, comedy, action and drama. Besides the whistle worthy trailer, the makers also launched the film’s title track and an energetic song titled ‘Goli Soda’.

Vishnu said: “It was heartwarming to see so many people at the event. It showed us that cinema truly has no barriers. I hope we have made a film that entertains people across the board. We received a thunderous response for our trailer and I hope the love quadruples in the days to come.”

The film’s leading lady, Paayal Rajput, said: “It was such a warm welcome for our film ‘Ginna’. This is a very special film for us. We have made a movie that will make people laugh and cry and have a great time at the movies. The whole lure of cinemas is to escape into another world and enjoy it. ‘Ginna’ is made with that motive. It was wonderful to see people respond so beautifully to our trailer…”

Produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, ‘Ginna’ has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu. The film is written by Kona Venkat, who is known for penning scripts of Vishnu’s earlier hits – ‘Dhee’ and ‘Denikaina Reddy’.

‘Ginna’ is slated to release on October 21 Worldwide in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

20221009-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to perform ‘kanjak pooja’ for...

    Radhika Madan starts filming for Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’

    Armaan Malik shares clip of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant singing his...

    Never doubt your abilities, says Shilpa Shetty