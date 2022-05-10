ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vishnu Manchu’s daughters to croon a song in actor’s upcoming film

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu’s daughters Ariaana and Viviana are set to croon a song in his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. The song has been composed by Anoop Rubens with lyrics furnished by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

The shooting of the film, directed by Ishan Surya, is progressing at a brisk pace. Vishnu will be playing the character of Gali Nageshwara Rao in this movie, which has ‘RX100’ star Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone in key roles.

Reacting to the development, Vishnu Manchu says, “I am extremely happy that Ariaana and Viviana will be singing the song. I hope that the song is liked by all and becomes popular. I want to wish them all the best. I am proud of them and I hope and pray that they scale new heights with this song.”

In addition, Prabhu Deva will also choreograph another song from the movie, the story and screenplay of which have been penned by Kona Venkat, who also serves as a creative producer on the film. The film has been produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment.

