Vishnu Vishal’s bilingual sports drama ‘Matti Kusthi’ to release on Dec 2

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal’s eagerly-awaited sports drama, ‘Matti Kusthi’ (Telugu) and ‘Gatti Kusthi’ (Tamil), will hit screens worldwide on December 2 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, which is being directed by Chella Ayyavu, has the actor himself producing the film in association with Telugu star Ravi Teja.

This is the second back-to-back association of Vishnu Vishal with Ravi Teja, after ‘FIR’. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in the film.

On Friday, the unit released a new poster of the film which has Aishwarya sitting majestically in a chair as Vishnu Vishal stands behind her.

The actor is reported to have said that despite being a sports film, ‘Gatti Kusthi’ will revolve around the relationship between a husband and his wife.

Vishnu Vishal plays the role of a wrestler in this film which will be high on action. The film is presently in the post-production phase.

The film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M. Nathan is the cinematographer and Prasanna G.K. is the editor.

