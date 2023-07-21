In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday taunted the opposition BJP that they talk high about the “Vishwaguru” but he is unable to choose a Leader of Opposition in the state.

“People have taught the Vishwaguru that mere speeches can’t resolve people’s problems,” the CM said, replying to the discussion over the State budget in the Assembly.

“The state had to suffer great losses from the 15th Finance Commission. We did not get our share of Rs 5,495 crore, which we had to receive from the Central government. Injustice was done by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who was elected from the state. The MPs from the State should have questioned this. State BJP leaders, Chief Ministers should have questioned? But they shiver when they stand before Modi,” he said satirically.

He also accused the BJP of behaving in a “very uncivilised way” with a Dalit Deputy Speaker. “We can’t even imagine what would have happened, if Marshals were not there. Don’t know whether they could have resorted to assault him,” he said, adding that he strongly condemns the whole incident,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that when he sits to prepare the Budget, he remembers Buddha, Basava, Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Narayanaguru, Kuvempu.

“It is my commitment to prepare a budget that fulfills their aspirations. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had questioned the relevance of political freedom without social freedom. Therefore he had claimed that the foundation of political leadership should be in social leadership. Basavanna showed the importance of dasoha. I have followed the development model of all these stalwarts and presented a pro-development budget,” he said.

“We have included the promises we made during the election in the budget. We have allocated money and already launched 4 of the five guarantees. We have delivered what we promised. BJP said ‘Sabka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas’. But they didn’t act accordingly. Therefore BJP’s shallowness, irresponsibility and fake mentality was exposed before the people of the state. The BJP was boasting of Gujarat Model, but now they are scared of Karnataka Model of Development which includes guarantee schemes,” he said.

“Working people should have money in their pockets. Putting money in their pockets is the Karnataka model and snatching money from people’s pockets is the Gujarat model,” he said.

“They levied tax on pen, pencil, biscuit, butter, puffed rice etc in Gujarat model. The Karnataka model has schemes that save Rs. 6,000 to 8,000 a month for each family. Every day, people of the State are benefited by our guarantee schemes. Every day, every family is receiving benefits from the government. This has caused jealousy for the BJP. Their jealousy will burn them,” he said.

