Vishwajeet Pradhan’s son debuts in fashion industry

Melbourne, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan launched their son Ojasvi Pradhan in the world of fashion at an event here.

“I’m a proud father and very happy to see my son walking on the ramp. We are also looking forward to his acting debut. This is the right time for him. Lots of celebrities like Samant Chauhan, Rimi Nayak and Sayantan Sarkar attended the show,” said Vishwajeet, who has worked in films like “Raaz” and “Zakhm”.

Sonalika added: “For a mother, it’s a dream to see her son successful and my son has started his journey in the world of fashion and entertainment. I wish to see him grow bigger.”

–IANS

nn/vnc