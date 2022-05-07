ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Vishwak Sen’s impressive performance draws a lot of attention to ‘AVAK’

The film ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’, starring Vishwak Sen, has premiered with positive reviews.

Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, the film has received praise for Vishwak’s acting and on-screen chemistry with Rukshar Dhillon.

Going with the story, Vishwak essays the role of Arjun, a small-time money lender in Telangana.

At the age of 33, the man is still unmarried and becomes desperate to marry.

His father, after much deliberation, arranges his match and transports Arjun to his engagement with Madhavi (Rukshar).

The plot twist occurs when the bride goes missing.

‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ has a fantastic, relatable story that has captured everyone’s attention.

Being a family drama with realistic roots, romantic elements, and a relatable theme, the movie opened on Friday to good reviews from all quarters of the audience.

Vishwak’s performance is a pleasant surprise, given that the film is one of the few low-budget films to have done well at the box office in recent times.

