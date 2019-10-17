Visit the National Police Memorial whenever possible: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Saluting the police forces and their families on the Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said last year the National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation and urged the people to visit the place of inspiration and gratitude.

“We salute our police forces, their families and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day. Our police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence. Their courage always motivates us,” Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he said the Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude and reminds of the valour of our police forces.

“Last year, the National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces. Do visit the National Police Memorial whenever possible,” he added.

–IANS

nks/dpb