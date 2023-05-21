INDIA

Visiting card helps UP Police crack murder case

The Lucknow police have solved the murder of Anamika Kumar, wife of an FCI officer in Chinhat, with the help of a fake visiting card with the phone number of an agent.

The police have arrested prime accused Arjun Soni, who had masterminded the loot along with his aide, who posed as a telecommunication agent and had given the victim his visiting card with contact number.

The police identified the killer Virendra Yadav of Itaunja based on a confession by Arjun, who was residing as a tenant in the house of the victim.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas, said police were able to crack the case after they found a visiting card on the spot bearing the name of a telecommunication company.

“A police team verified it and found that no agent with name on the card had ever joined the company. This created suspicion and through surveillance we found that Arjun had called the number given on that card several times,” said the officer.

Police picked up Arjun who said he had planned the murder along with Virendra for money.

