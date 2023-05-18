Visitor arrivals to Macao surged 274.7 per cent year on year to 2,274,050 in April, the statistical agency said on Thursday.

The figure represented a month-on-month rise of 16.2 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service as saying.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared 550.2 per cent and 157.7 per cent year on year to 1,176,456 and 1,097,594, respectively.

The number of visitors from China jumped by 159.3 per cent year on year to 1,386,944, while travellers from Hong Kong and Taiwan rocketed by 1,039.3 per cent and 419.0 per cent year on year to 745,282 and 33,295, respectively.

