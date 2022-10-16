The ongoing 25th edition of CII Chandigarh Fair 2022’s Home Decor exposition has proved to be a hit with visitors.

Interesting artifacts and handicrafts on display are getting tremendous response at the fair which is on till October 17 at Parade Ground in Sector 17.

A special display of onyx decorations has been a crowd-pleaser. Sourced from Afghanistan, each piece is carefully carved from one single block of onyx stone and flawlessly finished in Kabul.

Md Shaukat Ali, sales manager with Khadmat Group, was happy to be in Chandigarh after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With most of our sales coming from huge expositions such as CII Chandigarh Fair, we are glad to have had an opportunity to come back this year and touch base again with customers from north India. The response has been gaining momentum and it is a delight to see the people enjoying and admiring our products,” Shaukat Ali said.

Another thematic decor store in Hall 3 seems inspired by Moroccan taste, with evident blue and turquoise border for intricately designed wooden mirrors and cracked glass lampshades.

From dinnerware to wall hangings — the store has it all. Green Decor (the store name) presents the humble charm of wooden decor that gives a rustic element and a boho-chic vibe for any interior.

For exteriors, Kumhar The Garden store displays a fascinating fairytale feel to its products that can transform any outdoor space into a page from Alice In Wonderland. Toadstools, pandas, flamingos, bunnies and little woodland creatures are carefully placed within the stall that exudes an otherworldly charm about the stall.

Triple (M) International is another store that has shipped its display all the way from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to showcase its delicate Naqashi work on wooden furniture and home decor items.

Ethically sourcing the wood from Assam, artisans from Saharanpur who are known for their handwork in Naqashi, then work on designer pieces to create one-of-a-kind furniture pieces.

The exposition has a lot more to offer — with metallic lifelike art and quirky figurines. A brass display of idols, lamps, and figurines is exigent. Various Diwali gifting options such as blankets, bedsheets, lighting, food hampers, dried flowers, etc., are available.

A stall from Noida named Hello Healthy has on display various healthy drinks such as its probiotic iced tea with different flavours using natural herbs with ecofriendly packaging — the most sought after sample in the entire exhibit area.

Offering respite from the heat, the cool flavoured iced teas and instant mix drinks promise to control cholesterol and maintain a healthy glow for the skin.

A visitor claimed to have never seen green tea bags wrapped in muslin cloth and appreciated the brand’s vision to offer healthy alternatives for popular drinks.

A little to the side of the Hello Healthy stall is the installation by the National Medicinal Plant Board wherein they are presenting literature on medicinal plants, explaining their health benefits and propagating the plantation and popular use of various herbs such as Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Ashoka, etc.

Further ahead is Jhanil Health Care Pvt Ltd, which is providing stevia in the form of tablets, powder and dried leaves for diabetic patients.

A little for the skincare enthusiasts, a seemingly small selection wide in the benefits that it offers comes from the ‘Giosun’ stall.

Their products are made from pure Ayurvedic herbs, containing no harmful chemicals and no toxic materials.

