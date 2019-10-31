Vista Rooms expands to northeast India

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Luxury travel platform Vista Rooms on Tuesday announced the opening of three exquisite properties in the state of Sikkim, marking its debut in the northeast India.

As per the company, the properties include La Ipsing, an organic farm in the lap of the mountains and the midst of a thick forest; Debrung, a space which offers a slice of the local urban Gangtok life together with food, sights and culture; and Orchid Glade, a wooden house that comes with an open garden and offers valley views.

The properties give “a great taste of the local Sikkim culture that’s impossible to get at regular hotels,” it claimed.

“The northeast is one of the most beautiful regions of India and it demands to be seen through the local lens. Our properties here are the perfect balance between a hotel’s luxury, a homestay’s personal touch and a global chain’s high quality standards. Sikkim is culturally rich, with amazing access to nature and extremely friendly locals. Our Sikkim properties are the first of many others that we will open in the region,” Amit Damani, Co-Founder, Vista Rooms, said in a statement.

Vista Rooms was founded in 2015 by three co-founders, and offers boutique and luxury homes in India and Sri Lanka.

