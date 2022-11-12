BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Vistara on Saturday announced non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat, the capital of Oman, starting from December 12.

Vistara will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft and will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said: “We are excited to expand our presence in the Middle East with the addition of Muscat as the fourth city in the region. Given the strong bilateral ties and the thriving trade and investment relations between India and Oman, this new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries.

“The capital city of Muscat continues to attract a significant number of expats, traders, business travellers, and high-end leisure travellers from India who will now have the choice of flying business class and premium economy on India’s best airline complemented with Vistara’s signature hospitality.”

