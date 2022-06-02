INDIA

Visually impaired Delhi woman raped by man who helped her cross road

A visually impaired woman was raped in the national capital’s Dwarka district following which the police have arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said an information regarding rape with a blind woman was received from Deen Dayal Hospital at Dabri police station area and the same was marked to Investigative Officer for necessary action.

The incident took place on May 25 when the said woman alighted at a bus-stop on the other side of the road. It was at this juncture, the accused on the pretext of helping her cross the road, took her to another abandoned street and raped her.

The investigative officer met the victim and accordingly, a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) was registered at the Dabri police station of Dwarka district and probe initiated.

With the help of technical evidence, the accused was found, apprehended and arrested. Later he was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal also met the victim girl and assured all help. Anguished over the incident she questioned, “Is there any limit to human cruelty or not?”

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, during the year 2021, as many as 1,969 women were raped in the national capital, 21.69 per cent more than the previous year. In 2020, the figure stood at 1618.

Not just rape, every figure of crime against women has an upward variation. The molestation of women rose by 17.51 per cent and eve-teasing by 17.51 per cent. However, the Delhi Police termed the rise in figures of crime as “due to conscious policy of Fair and Truthful Registration”.

But even as stringent laws are in place coupled with proactive approach of Delhi Police and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 per cent), molestation of women cases (90.98 per cent) and insult to modesty of women (85.75 per cent), the crime against women still ain’t declining.

