INDIALIFESTYLE

Visually impaired girl stabbed to death in Andhra’s Guntur

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a visually impaired 17-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a rowdy-sheeter in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Tadepalli, in a locality near the official residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The accused, identified as Raju, had misbehaved with the girl on Sunday and when the girl complained about this to her parents, they along with some locals had pulled him up. Angry over this, Raju hatched a plan to take revenge.

On Monday, when the girl was alone in her house, the accused barged in and attacked her with a knife. Hearing the victim’s cries, neighbours rushed to her house. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to the Vijayawada government hospital but succumbed on the way.

Raju, who escaped after killing the girl, has reportedly surrendered before police. The accused has a criminal record and was suspected to be high on ganja at the time of attack.

The victim’s family demanded that the police take strong action against Raju. Some locals alleged that the police failed to check the illegal activities of the criminal elements in the area.

20230213-131604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolkata’s GD Birla School to reopen from Monday – for those...

    Workers welcome, traders oppose TN Bill on ‘right to sit’

    If Rahul continues to bat like he did against Hong Kong,...

    UP: Woman burns adopted daughter with hot oil