Visually spectacular ‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer portrays Prabhas as cool palmist

By NewsWire
Inching towards its release, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most-awaited pan-India movies. As the makers have unveiled the trailer, the buzz around the Prabhas-starrer has increased markedly.

The producers of ‘Radhe Shyam’, who unveiled a visually splendid release trailer on Wednesday, took to their social media websites to write, “Love. Destiny. Action. Presenting the curtain-raiser video of #RadheShyam.”

As the trailer establishes the lavish, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, the VFX seems to be rich, creating much anticipation. Introduced as the world’s magnificent palmist, Prabhas looks dapper as Vikramaditya.

With a few glimpses of other roles in the upcoming love saga, Prabhas is challenged by Jagapathi Babu in one of the scenes, as he asks Vikram to take a look at his hand for another time.

“I don’t have the habit of seeing for the second time”, Vikram says in rather a serious tone. A lot more drama, high-octane action sequences, and richly carpentered VFX scenes add to the hype for the trailer.

While each frame in which the lead pair is shown, depicts the beautiful chemistry they share, the trailer hints at the disastrous fate they will share.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’s promotional videos. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana.

Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others will appear in key roles.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is bankrolled under UV Creations production.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is slated for global release on March 11.

