Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has decided to support incumbant FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich’s bid for re-election to the top post in the sport’s governing body.

The FIDE Congress will be held in Chennai on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad, starting from July 28 to August 10.

However, Anand refused to share details, saying his role in the election has not been decided yet. Anand categorically denied that he will be contesting for any FIDE office-bearer’s post, but confirmed his involvement in the elections.

“I have agreed to support Arkady Dvorkovich. We have discussed this but we haven’t decided yet in what role or capacity I will be involved. The team led by Dvorkovich has done a lot for the sport,” Anand said on the sidelines of an event where Dvorkovich officially handed the hosting rights of the Chess Olympiad 2022 to India here on Friday.

“I am delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu government and especially Chief Minister M.K Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing the competition to India. I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast, and I am confident that the competition will be a great success,” Anand added.

The Olympiad will see some of the top teams battling for the gold medal and prize money. The event will see the participation of over 2,000 participants. The competition, which has been organised since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be here and this is a historic moment as India will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. The place which produces more Grandmasters than any other country truly deserves to host the FIDE Chess Olympiad. I can see a clear interest to host the best-ever FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai,” Dvorkovich said in a press conference.

After officially getting the hosting rights, an elated tournament director Bharat Singh Chauhan said, “This is a historic moment for the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and all of us. This is going to be the biggest sporting event hosted by India. We are expecting participants from 160-190 countries.”

20220401-215601