Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri became an overnight sensation when his movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’ broke all kinds of records with its surprising but stupendous success at the box office.

Based on true events that transpired in the Kashmir valley in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of their homes, the movie was hard hitting and intense and even though it has been three months since the movie released, it continues to remain in the spotlight.

In a recent interview with an international publication Vivek Agnihotri spoke about his movie and likened it the Steven Spielberg 1993 directorial, ‘Schindler’s List’.

During the interview, Agnihotri continued to firmly deny that the movie and the making of it was supported by the Indian government or that the movie was an attempt to encourage people to further vilify the Muslim community.

Speaking to the New Yorker, Agnihotri said, “It was impossible to make a film about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide. The reason was terrorism; everybody was scared. But then we decided to do it. People came to my office and hit my manager. I was heckled. So now the government of India has given me security. And this is exactly why people do not make movies on the Kashmiri Hindu genocide, because it is assumed that, if Hindus are in the majority in India, then they’re powerful everywhere, but this is wrong. When Schindler’s List was made, the whole world appreciated it and people said, ‘Yes, you brought the truth out.’ But imagine making Schindler’s List when the Nazis were ruling. Imagine making it when Hitler was ruling. Now terrorism is ruling.”

He was then asked if he was comparing the current plight of India with the plight of Jews in ‘Schindler’s List’ because terrorists seem to be present in India. To this, he responded, saying, “Oh, of course. I don’t think there is any human being who’s going to appreciate the terrorist activities. Our film is very clearly about what happens when terrorism seeps in and when humanity is absent. And, therefore, the impact of the movie as desired by me as a filmmaker is exactly what is happening. People are crying, they’re hugging each other, they’re saying, “We are sorry.” And the whole entire India is coming together. And that’s why there is so much euphoria.”

Despite the gore and the blood and the stark portrayal Agnihotri maintains that his ‘The Kashmir Files’ is an emotional and soft movie. He said, It’s an emotional film. It’s got a more feature-film format rather than a harsh statement.”