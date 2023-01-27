ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is a rare breed of actors that shines in any role

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who announced that Nana Patekar will be seen as the lead in his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, called him a rare breed of actors who shines in any role.

Talking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said: “At ‘I Am Buddha’ we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For the vaccine war, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed.”

“And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances.”

He further added: “I am extremely glad that Pallavi and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career.”

“He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring and honest film of our times, the most sincere and truthful film of our times, The Vaccine War.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with the producer Pallavi Joshi is all set and slated to release this movie on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages.

