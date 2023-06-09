ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vivek Agnihotri on ‘Bloody Daddy’: ‘B’wood is celebrating its own destruction’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has always been vocal about what’s on his mind, has raised a question about Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Bloody Daddy’ streaming for free.

Calling it a “sad news”, ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker said that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction.

Agnihotri took to Twitter, where he shared a clipping about the digital streaming of ‘Bloody Daddy’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

He wrote: “Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction.”

A social media user replied: “This is Jio’s business model. They’ll give everything free for few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they’ll start charging minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue thru ads instead. OTT, supposed to be an add free platform, will too turn into TV.”

Questioning that, Agnihotri said: “So, in a way this Rs 200 crore is their advertising cost?” Many tweeted in agreement.

‘Bloody Daddy’ also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The film is an adaptation of a French movie named ‘Sleepless Night’. It was also remade in Tamil in 2015 and starred Kamal Haasan.

