Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, is now set to release an original series titled ‘Kashmir Files Unreported’ along with his wife, producer-actor Pallavi Joshi.

The director has said that the series aims to tell the uncomfortable truth about the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in true form.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced the release of the original, ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ and wrote on social media: “PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.”

While the movie became an unexpected superhit it also became a hotly debated political topic of much controversy as the topic itself polarised people. Many called it the ‘unheard or willfully ignored truth’ while others called it as a mixture of ‘half truths and lies’ and labeled it as a propaganda.

Despite facing its fair share of skepticism, with many still questioning its accuracy and portrayal of events, the movie succeeded financially and also resonated with the audiences.

As viewers continue to engage with its compelling narrative, the film’s call for empathy, justice, and unity remains a powerful force in shaping societal perspectives on what is one of modern India’s darkest chapters.

Talking about the ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi said, “When we made ‘The Kashmir Files’, it was a three hour long film but it was only the tip of the iceberg. And when a section of society started saying that this is untrue, this is fake, we realised that the truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of people.”

She continued: “So here we are presenting ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ which shows you the extensive research we have gone through. And you can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these Pandits have gone through. So it’s a serial that every Indian should watch and know what Kashmir means to us.”

In the meantime, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are preparing for the release of their new film ‘The Vaccine War’. ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will come soon on ZEE5.

