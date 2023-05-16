ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’ and his opinions, feels that the Hindi film industry needs to make some radical changes in its approach to making movies.

On Tuesday, Vivek took to his Twitter and responded to a tweet which stated the poor performance of a multiplex chain in the last quarter. ‘The Kashmir Files’ helmer once again attacked Bollywood for killing the essence of Bollywood.

He tweeted: “Bollywood killing Bollywood. Even if now Bollywood stars, dynasts and kings don’t introspect and cut star prices by 80 per cent and invest it in R&D and writing, nothing will save them. #BitterTruth.”

Earlier, like his opinions, ‘The Kashmir Files’ too received polarising reactions with the most famous being at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, when the jury member Nadav Lapid called the film a “vulgar” piece of propaganda.

