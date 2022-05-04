‘The Kashmir Files’ was a surprise hit at the box office. The movie started on a lukewarm note but slowly turned out to be huge blockbuster. It also became one of the most profitable Hindi movies which earned over Rs. 232.5 crores. It became a much talked about topic all through March and April with many lauding the movie for its brutal but truthful portrayal of incidents that happened in the Kashmir valley in 1990 during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Given the subject, the movie received a lot of support from state governments across the country with many of them making the movie tax-free, especially in states like Goa, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The movie has come under fire for allegedly promoting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim speeches among other accusations.

It’s therefore, undeniable that the movie also received a ton of hate from certain sections of the society and that hate has also made its way into the movie’s description on its Wikipedia page.

As most would know, anyone and everyone can make changes to the content on a Wikipedia page, so, even though it is a go-to page for details on a subject, it is necessary to remember that all the information on the page may not necessarily be accurate as sometimes the information can be edited incorrectly to reflect individual beliefs.

Something similar has happened to the description of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, which recently underwent an edit and Agnihotri is fuming over the same.

As per the recent edit, the movie has been called “fictional”, “associated with conspiracy theories” and “inaccurate” on Wikipedia.

Reacting to these, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and slammed the edits with a sarcastic post which read, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda Sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.”

Here is the tweet:

Dear @Wikipedia,



You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’.



You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

Several users on Twitter commented on Agnihotri’s post and talked about how they tried to edit the contents to restore it back to the original version but they weren’t able to do so. Wikipedia authorities are yet to respond to Agnihotri’s tweets

Meanwhile ‘The Kashmir Files’ is still running successfully in theatres. The movie was released last month in Dubai and recently towards the end of April it was also released in Israel. ‘The Kashmir Files’ will also be available for streaming from May 13 onwards on the Zee5 digital platform.