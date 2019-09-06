Vivek comes face to face with Abhishek first time since Ash meme

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actors Vivek Anand Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan came face to face a few months after the former had shared memes about actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan on social media.

In May, during the Lok Sabha General Elections, Vivek had tweeted a post in the name of humour. The now-deleted tweet had a meme which compared Lok Sabha Poll results with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationships with Salman Khan, him and Abhishek Bachchan.

He had captioned the meme: “Haha! creative! No politics here… just life.”

Abhishek and Vivek came face to face on Sunday as they attended ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s felicitation event held here.

Abhishek was seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, while the “PM Narendra Modi” actor came with his parents and wife Priyanka. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the two actors were seen hugging other and exchanged a few words.

–IANS

dc/vnc