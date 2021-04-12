Siemens Healthcare Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of global medtech company Siemens Healthineers AG, has elevated Vivek Kanade as its Managing Director.

Kanade will continue to lead the business for Siemens Healthineers India including manufacturing, sales and distribution, strategy for ‘Zone India’, comprising of neighboring countries — Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, said a company statement.

During his association with Siemens for over 27 years, he has held various positions across diverse functions in sales, service management, regional management and modality management.

Before moving into Siemens Healthineers in India, Kanade was Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for the refurbished business, based out of Forchheim, Germany.

