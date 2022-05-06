HEALTHINDIA

Vivek Lal new Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
2

The Union Health Ministry has approved appointment of Vivek Lal, Head, Department of Neurology to the post of Director of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, for five years from the date of assumption of charge, or until he attains the age of 65 years.

The appointment came after retirement of Jagat Ram on October 31, 2021. Since then, the charge was held by Surjit Singh, Head, Department of Paediatrics.

After taking over the charge, Vivek Lal, who is also heading the Department of Neurology at PGIMER, said he will try his level best to make the PGI more patient-friendly and will try to improve the working environment inside the institute.

The PGI stands for the patients, by the patients and with the patients, he said.

20220506-201402

