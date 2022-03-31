ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vivek Mushran: OTT has broadened horizons for actors like never before

NewsWire
0
0

Vivek Mushran has talked about the importance of the supporting cast in films and shows.

The actor will be playing the role of Yashpal Chaudhary who is Sakshi Tanwar’s on-screen character Sheel’s husband in the web show ‘Mai’.

He says OTT has played a major role in changing the scenario especially for supporting actors.

Vivek says: “OTT has changed the game. It has opened horizons for artists like never before. Now, directors and screenwriters don’t just emphasise anchoring the story around lead actors, but also use supporting characters to create a compelling backdrop in the process of building the universe and plot.”

“I think credit should also be given to the audience because they truly appreciate a nuanced performance, so our filmmakers are also writing strong, well-etched parts for all the actors because as we all know, stories don’t move on their own, characters take them forward,” he adds.

Sharing on how his role adds weight to the story: Vivek says: “On the surface, ‘Yash’ is a grief stricken father who is mourning the loss of his daughter but as the story progresses, one realises that his complexities and the nuances of his personality, actually further deepen the subliminal power of the story’s thematic premise.”

‘Mai’ will be streaming from April 15 on Netflix.

20220331-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada actor Chetan arrested for posts against HC judge

    ‘Euphoria’ is HBO’s second-most watched show after ‘Game of Thrones’

    ‘Unstoppable with NBK’: Balakrishna’s emotional episode with Nani

    Rajini tempers Pongal greetings with Covid care message