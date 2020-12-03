Canindia News

Vivek Oberoi collaborates with Gujarat Govt on initiative for the specially abled

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

To mark the occasion of World Handicapped Day on Thursday, actor Vivek Oberoi has collaborated with the Government of Gujarat on a new initiative aimed to aid the specially abled.

As part of the initiative, launched with the support and encouragement of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a special manufacturing zone will be set up for products exclusively designed to serve the needs of specially-abled people. In order to provide them with a source of income, it has been decided that the products will be manufactured by specially abled workers.

“People still look at the differently abled discriminatingly. They are ostracised and people often tend to label them as ‘imbalanced’ and ‘not normal’. They want to be treated just like all of us and I have always wanted to come up with an initiative so that I could help provide them with an opportunity to work and be self-reliant. I am beyond elated to be associated with a mission like this,” Vivek said.

The actor is currently gearing up for the horror flick “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”, said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. The film launches TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari as an actress. Vivek has produced the film.

