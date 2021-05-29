Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday announced his plans to provide food for over 3,000 underprivileged children who are battling cancer. The actor added that he plans to reach out to more children within the next three months.

In a long video message he posted on Instagram, Vivek also urged people to contribute as much as can, adding that a contribution of just Rs 1,000 could go into providing an entire month’s food to a child fighting cancer.

“Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA)’s 52-year-old holistic approach towards cancer care has always looked beyond just the treatment. It aims to save the lives of those who cannot afford treatments. Thousands of patients and their families have benefited from CPAA’s Food Bank so far. We are building a fund to sustain this meal program for the next three months. We cannot do this alone, and that is why we need your help. A small contribution of Rs 1,000 can ensure food for one patient for an entire month.”

